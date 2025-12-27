Sign up
Photo 1131
Goggles
Wendy asked for a portrait with glasses a couple of weeks ago so this is backdated.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
2
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
2nd January 2026 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-699
kali
ace
@farmreporter
January 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
January 4th, 2026
