Photo 1133
Mum
60 years ago she gave birth to me, her first born. happy birthing day Mum xx
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
2
1
kali
ace
@kali66
flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4641
photos
301
followers
420
following
310% complete
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
2nd January 2026 11:09am
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
A lovely portrait of your Mom
January 4th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Great portrait
January 4th, 2026
