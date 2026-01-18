Previous
trusty sidekick by kali66
Photo 1142

trusty sidekick

I use this tool every time I go in the garden.

For the artist challenge- Adrian Vila.
https://aows.co/archive/still-life

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51685/artist-challenge-begins
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice minimalism
January 18th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great vintage feeling
January 18th, 2026  
Krista Marson ace
What kind of tool is that? Looks like a mini scythe.
January 18th, 2026  
