Previous
Photo 1142
trusty sidekick
I use this tool every time I go in the garden.
For the artist challenge- Adrian Vila.
https://aows.co/archive/still-life
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51685/artist-challenge-begins
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Tags
ac-vila
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice minimalism
January 18th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Great vintage feeling
January 18th, 2026
Krista Marson
ace
What kind of tool is that? Looks like a mini scythe.
January 18th, 2026
