hydrangea in watercolour by kali66
Photo 1162

hydrangea in watercolour

I go to a weekly play around with watercolours , as i don't take so many photos these days might as well share some of my efforts
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

kali

ace
@kali66
Dianne ace
This is absolutely gorgeous and you are very clever. Have a look at this @julzmaioro
February 9th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
This is beauitiful! I shall look forward to seeing more.

I love doing watercolor. I only do it in my journal now for my benefit. If it's a 'failure', I have a lovely coloured page to write on.
February 9th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully done.
February 9th, 2026  
