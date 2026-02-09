Sign up
Previous
Photo 1162
hydrangea in watercolour
I go to a weekly play around with watercolours , as i don't take so many photos these days might as well share some of my efforts
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
9th February 2026 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
This is absolutely gorgeous and you are very clever. Have a look at this
@julzmaioro
February 9th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
This is beauitiful! I shall look forward to seeing more.
I love doing watercolor. I only do it in my journal now for my benefit. If it's a 'failure', I have a lovely coloured page to write on.
February 9th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully done.
February 9th, 2026
I love doing watercolor. I only do it in my journal now for my benefit. If it's a 'failure', I have a lovely coloured page to write on.