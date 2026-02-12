Sign up
Photo 1165
Song notes
We were learning a new song at choir... does the photo tell a story? perhaps not the best, i forgot to take this in a more animated part of the singing, and i get so self conscious around people i just spray and pray .
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
2
0
kali
ace
@kali66
for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images
4672
photos
297
followers
413
following
319% complete
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
12th February 2026 7:27pm
Tags
get-pushed-706
kali
ace
@matsonnestam
I could have done better with this idea,
February 12th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Neat atmosphere.
February 12th, 2026
