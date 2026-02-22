Sign up
Previous
Photo 1171
heart and mind
For the quote challenge as per my get-pushed challenge from Liz
“Look and think before opening the shutter. The heart and mind are the true lens of the camera”
-Yousuf Karsh
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
2
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4678
photos
295
followers
411
following
320% complete
View this month »
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd February 2026 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-707
,
wsl-53
kali
ace
@spanishliz
February 23rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great quote and capture.
February 23rd, 2026
