heart and mind by kali66
Photo 1171

heart and mind

For the quote challenge as per my get-pushed challenge from Liz

“Look and think before opening the shutter. The heart and mind are the true lens of the camera”
-Yousuf Karsh
kali ace
@spanishliz
February 23rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great quote and capture.
February 23rd, 2026  
