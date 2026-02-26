Sign up
Photo 1172
Lichen this tapestry
For my get-pushed challenge from Delwyn 'fill the frame"
Went to the opening of Marilyn Rae Menzies exhibition. Her tapestries celebrate the natural forms of lichen and the forest floor. Here is an article about her from 2009 she is 82 now and still making.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/entertainment/arts/420578/Passion-not-patience
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
1
kali
ace
@dlbarnett
March 1st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2026
