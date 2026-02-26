Previous
Lichen this tapestry by kali66
Photo 1172

Lichen this tapestry

For my get-pushed challenge from Delwyn 'fill the frame"
Went to the opening of Marilyn Rae Menzies exhibition. Her tapestries celebrate the natural forms of lichen and the forest floor. Here is an article about her from 2009 she is 82 now and still making.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/entertainment/arts/420578/Passion-not-patience
kali

kali ace
@dlbarnett
March 1st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2026  
