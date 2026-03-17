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crysalis by kali66
Photo 1182

crysalis

I am hoping the other caterpillars crawled away somewhere nice to transition, they have mostly disappeared from the plant, along with mostt of the foliage
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
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