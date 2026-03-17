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Photo 1182
crysalis
I am hoping the other caterpillars crawled away somewhere nice to transition, they have mostly disappeared from the plant, along with mostt of the foliage
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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kali
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@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
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2022-
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Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
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17th March 2026 9:07am
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