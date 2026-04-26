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Panning by kali66
Photo 1201

Panning

Made me laugh to see this guy gave me a wave while I was practising panning for get pushed, I was too busy concentrating to notice at the time!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
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kali ace
@photoqueen this was my favourite panning shot. Out of about 30 shots only two were passable!
April 26th, 2026  
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