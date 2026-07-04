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Photo 1254
New Wave
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
1st July 2026 12:46pm
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Jacqueline
ace
Such a force of nature.
July 18th, 2026
Andy Oz
ace
Lovely capture.
I could watch waves like that all day!
July 18th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Brilliant look at surf and dark water! fav
July 18th, 2026
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I could watch waves like that all day!