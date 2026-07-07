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Ubiquitous by kali66
Photo 1254

Ubiquitous

I was very surprised to see this man from the Gloriavale community glued to his phone during a visit to our new library, his sons were by turns fascinated and drawn in, as here, and disappointed and bored because he was ignoring them.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
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Brigette ace
Fascinating 🧐
I watched a new doco on Gloriavale recently. Very disturbing
July 8th, 2026  
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