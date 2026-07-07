Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1254
Ubiquitous
I was very surprised to see this man from the Gloriavale community glued to his phone during a visit to our new library, his sons were by turns fascinated and drawn in, as here, and disappointed and bored because he was ignoring them.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4762
photos
291
followers
401
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
8th July 2026 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peoplechallenge-48
Brigette
ace
Fascinating 🧐
I watched a new doco on Gloriavale recently. Very disturbing
July 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I watched a new doco on Gloriavale recently. Very disturbing