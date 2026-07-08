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book worm by kali66
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book worm

8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
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Brigette ace
very nice perspective - is this one of your kiddo's
July 8th, 2026  
kali ace
@brigette yes grandson, now age 9
July 8th, 2026  
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