yellow by kali66
302 / 365

yellow

25th March 2020

kali

ace
@kali66
82% complete

Brigette ace
gosh.. so who could that belong to?!
Is your son home Kali
March 26th, 2020  
kali ace
that is grandsons, i took the photo days ago @brigette
if you mean his dad, he changed his mind about Aussie yay
March 26th, 2020  
Brigette ace
@kali66 ha! yes i knew it would be your grandsons! No i meant your son at Uni
March 26th, 2020  
kali ace
@brigette oh no, he and his brother stayed in CHCH in their flats :O
March 26th, 2020  
Brigette ace
@kali66 oh ok.
March 26th, 2020  
Dustyloup
How fun to see the little toy "at work"
March 26th, 2020  
