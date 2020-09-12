Sign up
Photo 371
album cover
Artist= Horatio's Drive: America's First Road Trip (2003 documentary)
Title = Outposts In Your Head
Quote
It is hard to fight an enemy who has outposts in your head.
Sally Kempton
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
0
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2993
photos
343
followers
407
following
101% complete
Views
1
Album
...and
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
12th September 2020 1:57pm
Tags
albumcoverchallenge119
