album cover by kali66
Photo 371

album cover

Artist= Horatio's Drive: America's First Road Trip (2003 documentary)
Title = Outposts In Your Head

It is hard to fight an enemy who has outposts in your head.

Sally Kempton
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

