Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 385
bags
Another i thought could do for the artist challenge Jeff Wall... only 3 entries so far and 2 are mine! have a look a his work , finishing in two days time
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44633/next-artist-jeff-wall
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3155
photos
351
followers
431
following
105% complete
View this month »
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Latest from all albums
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
...and
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd February 2021 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-jeff-wall
sheri
Well focused on this moving subject.
February 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close