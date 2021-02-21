Previous
Next
Self portrait by kali66
Photo 387

Self portrait

A self portrait of sorts, Kathy asked me to do a portrait without body parts...that defines the person's interest(s) or personality. \
Also for the artist challenge, looking at Jeff Wall's photo, Poppies in a Garden. http://www.artnet.com/artists/jeff-wall/poppies-in-a-garden-9Edut_Fa_02rBIvaOsBkZA2
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
@randystreat here is my effort
February 22nd, 2021  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Recognised you instantly. :)
February 22nd, 2021  
kali ace
@swillinbillyflynn lol
February 22nd, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
Great storytelling and suits the artist challenge well!
February 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise