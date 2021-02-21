Sign up
Photo 387
Self portrait
A self portrait of sorts, Kathy asked me to do a portrait without body parts...that defines the person's interest(s) or personality. \
Also for the artist challenge, looking at Jeff Wall's photo, Poppies in a Garden.
http://www.artnet.com/artists/jeff-wall/poppies-in-a-garden-9Edut_Fa_02rBIvaOsBkZA2
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
...and
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd February 2021 12:40pm
Privacy
Tags
ac-jeff-wall
get-pushed-447
kali
ace
@randystreat
here is my effort
February 22nd, 2021
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Recognised you instantly. :)
February 22nd, 2021
kali
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
lol
February 22nd, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
Great storytelling and suits the artist challenge well!
February 22nd, 2021
