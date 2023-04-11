Previous
peppy tree by kali66
Photo 441

peppy tree

Northy challenge me to try Pep Ventosa technique, so many ways the edits can go
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

kali ace
@northy fun to try, brain a bit overloaded now!
April 13th, 2023  
Dianne
Gorgeous - fav.
April 13th, 2023  
julia ace
This is stunning.. A technique I must try.. fav
April 13th, 2023  
Mek ace
Beautiful
April 13th, 2023  
Catriona Baker
Brillant effect no idea how you do it So that’s another person I have to look into
This photo milarky sure take up a lot of time 🤩🤣❤️
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2023  
Christina ace
Brilliant!
April 13th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
I really like this technique which works a treat on trees. I find the background really interesting here too - looks a bit like one of those artists impressions of a development not yet built.
April 13th, 2023  
