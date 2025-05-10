Previous
Lake Pearson as Constable might have imagined it by kali66
Lake Pearson as Constable might have imagined it

For the artist challenge looking at the work of John Constable. The sky was blue when we drove through this area so i subbed in some clouds from a painting i viewed in the Christchurch City Art gallery by Petrus Van der Velden
