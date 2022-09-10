Previous
Next
Yummy by kaliecos
68 / 365

Yummy

Well guys... it finally happened to me, a bunch of files got corrupted on my memory card. I had pictures of wild deer and family from this day! I guess a cell phone picture will have to do...
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Kalie Cos

@kaliecos
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise