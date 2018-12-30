Previous
Next
paper folding by kametty
Photo 1

paper folding

Had a play yesterday folding paper Christmas trees for decorations and had another play today taking a picture of one and dropping it into a shot I took a while ago. Still learning to use Photoshop Elements and layers!
30th December 2018 30th Dec 18

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise