Balloons by kametty
167 / 365

Balloons

Feeling somewhat lethargic today and just couldn't think of anything better for todays challenge. I must admit to not having done any creative card making for some time - will have to work on my Christmas cards soon though!
19th November 2021

Kathryn M

