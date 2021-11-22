Previous
Food by kametty
170 / 365

Food

Another 'food' challenge today. Getting fed up of this category! A quick trip out the door into our cold and frosty garden this morning supplied this shot. These leeks are destined for some hearty homemade soups.....
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
