Bowls by kametty
246 / 365

Bowls

I decided to play around with exposure and cropping for todays challenge.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
