266 / 365
Spring
A visit to the museum in Woodstock where in the garden there were signs of spring everywhere.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Taken
26th February 2022 3:28pm
