277 / 365
M is for....
M is for....marina. Went for a walk to the old docks and did my best to stand up in the howling gale that suddenly appeared from nowhere! Not much activity today but at least I completed another daily challenge!
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
277
photos
15
followers
9
following
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
9th March 2022 1:51pm
Tags
boats
365 Project
