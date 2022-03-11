Sign up
279 / 365
Use your imagination....
Perhaps not a very imaginative picture for todays challenge.....but I did play around with filters and effects in the Capture One software that came with my camera. So quite different from what I normally produce.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Tags
hands
close