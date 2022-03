My Town

The centre of Preston, Lancashire has undergone some very big changes recently due to new University buildings that have slowly been changing the look of the town. The latest development has seen old buildings in the locality being refurbished and this I think is a good example of how old can blend in with new. I have not been into town for over 2 years and this area really surprised me - I love it. Not many students around at this time of day on a Saturday morning!