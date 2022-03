Lips

My husband refused to co-operate for my 'lips' challenge today so Oskar was called upon again to pose for me. I have to admit it was hard to choose from all the shots I took, as some were very amusing and some great close ups of his tongue! Not sure if a cat can be said to have lips as such but he did spend a lot of time licking them after I wiped a bit of butter on his whiskers! What one has to go through to get the daily challenge!