287 / 365
Sweet
A sweet little sugar pot that is part of a set that used to reside in an aunts cabinet. I expect the items were purely for show and never used. The cups are so tiny you certainly would not quench your thirst drinking from them!
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
