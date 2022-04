Table

My challenge of table today gave me food for thought. Then glancing out the window I saw one of our two young robins on our excuse for a bird table! The 'table' is just a piece of wood fixed to the our fence and is looking very sorry for itself with the old rusty wire to try to keep the pigeons off it. The robins are there on and off all day and hop in and out of the make shift cage and let you walk right up to them.