Next to You by kametty
304 / 365

Next to You

Neither Oskar nor myself wanted to go out today into the cold and wet so we sat together and kept each other company and so completed todays challenge!
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
