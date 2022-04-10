Sign up
309 / 365
Outside
With todays challenge 'outside', this is the first thing I see as I step outside my back door.....better out than in I say! The weather is warming up and this is the next job on the long list of things 'to do' outside.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
309
photos
16
followers
10
following
84% complete
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th April 2022 9:11am
Tags
rubbish
