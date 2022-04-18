Sign up
317 / 365
Lines
I spent quite a bit of time looking for inspiration and took a lot of photographs, but this one just seemed to fit the bill and was a bit different than I would normally have taken.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
317
