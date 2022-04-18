Previous
Lines by kametty
317 / 365

Lines

I spent quite a bit of time looking for inspiration and took a lot of photographs, but this one just seemed to fit the bill and was a bit different than I would normally have taken.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

