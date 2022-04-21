Previous
Next
Spoon by kametty
320 / 365

Spoon

Took a lot of shots for todays challenge and I found it hard to actually pick a favourite from the various ideas I tried.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise