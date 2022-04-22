Previous
World Earth Day by kametty
321 / 365

World Earth Day

Even in an urban environment nature can uplift us, but I am reminded of what the earth has given up to man and the consequences.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
