321 / 365
World Earth Day
Even in an urban environment nature can uplift us, but I am reminded of what the earth has given up to man and the consequences.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd April 2022 9:54am
Tags
tree
