Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
322 / 365
A is for.....
Amethyst. My challenge for today saw me trying to take pictures of some jewellery that had some amethyst stones but I was not happy with the result. Then I remembered I had this lump of rock.....it will do!
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
322
photos
16
followers
10
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
23rd April 2022 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close