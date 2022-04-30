Previous
Kiss by kametty
329 / 365

Kiss

Todays challenge certainly was a challenge. I haven't worn cosmetics since goodness when so I dread to think how old the lipstick was that I used to get this capture!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
