35mm by kametty
337 / 365

35mm

Plenty of subjects in my garden for todays challenge of using a 35 or 75mm lens. This particular fern caught my eye. It is one of my favourites in my collection.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
92% complete

