Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
337 / 365
35mm
Plenty of subjects in my garden for todays challenge of using a 35 or 75mm lens. This particular fern caught my eye. It is one of my favourites in my collection.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
337
photos
16
followers
10
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th May 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close