In my head

A strange title for todays challenge....but what is in my head (and has been for the last week or so) is getting organised for going on our first major trip since before Covid. Getting my head around what is required for the paperwork to travel through 5 countries over 2 days has given me no time to think of anything else really other than booking, printing, sorting, packing and dealing with my sister who is house sitting while we are away.