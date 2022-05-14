Previous
Can't live without.... by kametty
343 / 365

Can't live without....

....my early morning cup of tea, whilst looking over the garden....and perhaps with the cat on my lap. I am a very early riser so it is often dark when I get up and watching the sun slowly rise and light the garden is always special.
Kathryn M

@kametty
