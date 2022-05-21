Previous
Kites by kametty
350 / 365

Kites

Had to get my thinking cap on again for todays challenge. We saw red kites on our way to the Channel tunnel at the beginning of our holiday, but no chance of seeing them today - only buzzards and other smaller birds in our 'neck of the woods'.
Kathryn M

@kametty
