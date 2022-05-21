Sign up
350 / 365
Kites
Had to get my thinking cap on again for todays challenge. We saw red kites on our way to the Channel tunnel at the beginning of our holiday, but no chance of seeing them today - only buzzards and other smaller birds in our 'neck of the woods'.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
350
photos
17
followers
10
following
95% complete
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st May 2022 6:55am
Tags
book
