Photo 370
No slugs
Can't believe this Hosta had no slug damage having been left to fend for itself whilst I was away!
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
plants
,
theme-plants
