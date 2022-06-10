Previous
No slugs by kametty
Photo 370

No slugs

Can't believe this Hosta had no slug damage having been left to fend for itself whilst I was away!
10th June 2022

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...


