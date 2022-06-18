Previous
Keeping an eye open by kametty
Photo 378

Keeping an eye open

Think there is something wrong with this pigeon as it hasn't left my garden for three days - its a wonder my cat Oskar hasn't got it yet!
Kathryn M

@kametty
Boxplayer ace
Oh poor baby.
June 18th, 2022  
