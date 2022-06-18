Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 378
Keeping an eye open
Think there is something wrong with this pigeon as it hasn't left my garden for three days - its a wonder my cat Oskar hasn't got it yet!
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
378
photos
19
followers
10
following
103% complete
View this month »
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th June 2022 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ndao5
Boxplayer
ace
Oh poor baby.
June 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close