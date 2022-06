Strawberry Jam

Eating too many strawberries and I tend to get headaches! So for the first time since growing them we had a glut of rather misshapen ones that we decided to make into jam. Never made strawberry jam before and it was quite a time consuming exercise compared to other fruit jams we have made. However, the pound of fruit did give us two jars - and hubby couldn't resist scraping out the pan and making a sandwich. Verdict - perfect......well worth the effort.