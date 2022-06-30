Sign up
Photo 390
Grey Squirrel
Decided to have a quick walk before the forecast rain and spotted a family of squirrels high up in a very old oak tree. I never realised how much brown the grey squirrel has.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
