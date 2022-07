Depth

Day 23 of my make 30 photos challenge. A short stroll to the bottom lock of a flight near to me. This stretch links the River Ribble, through Savick Brook to the Lancaster canal. The top basin was a dreadful sight....the recent heat coupled with an extensive covering of invasive pond/duck weed has reduced oxygen levels to the point that there were dead fish everywhere. I wouldn't have liked to take a canal boat through the quagmire!