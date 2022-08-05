Previous
Next
Abstract-05 by kametty
Photo 426

Abstract-05

Day 5 of my abstract challenge and I am having so much fun - even standing in the rain didn't deter my enthusiasm for trying out various non auto settings on my camera!
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Love it
August 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous raindrops
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise