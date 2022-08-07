Previous
Abstract-07 by kametty
Photo 428

Abstract-07

Day 7 of my month long abstract challenge saw me out in the garden early this morning playing around with motion blur and later editing in the Capture One software that came with my camera. I really enjoyed todays session.
Kathryn M

@kametty
