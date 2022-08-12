Previous
Abstract-12 by kametty
Photo 433

Abstract-12

Strong light casting shadows from the cords of my roller blind gave me the inspiration for todays abstract challenge. I couldn't use a tripod and was wedged against the side of my computer for stability and decided to go for a jaunty angle!
Kathryn M

@kametty
