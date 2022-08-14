Previous
Next
Abstract-14 by kametty
Photo 435

Abstract-14

Following on from yesterday, here is another part of the old deck that the pigeons use for target practice!
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise